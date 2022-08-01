Dia Mirza's niece passes away; actress pens heartfelt note mourning her demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza's niece passes away

It was a tough day for actress Dia Mirza as her niece passed away. The actress on Monday took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her loss. The actress did not reveal the reason for the untimely death of her niece. She mourned the demise of the young girl by sharing her picture and penning a heartfelt note which read, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."

Netizens reactions

Dia's fans and followers took to the comments section and paid their condolences to the grieving actress. One of them wrote, "Deep condolences." Another fan said, "So so sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences to all the family.. Loved ones are always with us. Sending loads of love and prayers." A user also commented, "Rest in peace. Stay strong." "So sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences," cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur commented. "Omg. That is so sad. May she shine brighter on the other side," Farah Khan Ali wrote. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani paid her condolences by dropping a folded hands emoji in the comment section. The cause behind the death of Dia's niece is not known yet.

Dia got hitched to Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event in Mumbai in February 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in May of the same year.

Dia Mirza's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Bheed'.

