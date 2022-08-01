Vijay Deverakonda meets Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi on Godfather set; see viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda with Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi

Vijay Deverakonda who is busy promoting his Bollywood debut film Liger recently paid a visit to the set of megastar Chiranjeevi's highly awaited film Godfather. The actor was accompanied by his Liger team including director Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The icing on the cake was the presence of superstar Salman Khan on the sets who was filming a special song for the film in which Chiranjeevi and Salman will be seen shaking their legs together. As they visited them on the sets of Godfather, the Liger team which was busy promoting their film in Mumbai, received the stars' blessings for their movie's upcoming theatrical release.

A picture of them posing together has become viral: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur are featured in the picture from the sets of Godfather. Vijay took to Instagram and shared the picture. He wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir. Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Vijay's post was bombarded with reactions from his fans. One of them wrote, "Your respect is peaks." Another said, "my dream is you." A fan also wrote, "Wowww."

About Godfather

The movie Godfather, which is being directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, is billed as a political thriller action movie. The movie is a remake of 'Lucifer,' a 2019 Malayalam film.

About Liger

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh Liger is a sports action film that is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19, and the makers are currently promoting their film with full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's first multi-lingual film.

