Video: Vijay Deverakonda makes Rashmika Mandanna turn pink at an event, says 'everyone's giggling....'

Video of Vijay Deverakonda showering praises on his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media platforms. The actors who are known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen bonding were seen exchanging some adorable glances at the music event of Telugu film Sita Ramam. The film features Rashmika in a key role and who is better than Vijay to promote the film. The actor attended the pre-release music event of the movie. As he appeared on stage he was seen complimenting Rashmika. He called her 'super pretty and beautiful.'

"Rashmika, you always look so pretty and beautiful so… Everyone is giggling as soon as I mention your name, I don't know why," Vijay said. His remark left Rashmika blushing while the audience could not stop their laughter.

Netizens reactions

Fans are bombarding the video with their sweet comments for the rumoured couple. One of them wrote, "Screaming they're soo cute." Another said, "Both are my heroes." Users also dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, during his stint in Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay opened up about his relationship with Rashmika. He shared, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika featured together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Rashmika has an interesting lineup of films. She will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also will be seen in the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2. She will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming Bollywood flix Mission Majnu. She will also be seen in Animal and Bheeshma.

