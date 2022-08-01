Can Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya do a film together? Actor has THIS to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA_SAMANTHA_AKKINENI Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clearly said that she and her former husband Naga Chaitanya are not on amicable terms. While she did not reveal the reason behind their split, the actress did state the obvious that things are not well between them. So will they do a film together? After the couple announced their separation, fans wondered if Samantha and Naga, who have given multiple hits together on the screen will ever come together again for a film. The same was asked to Naga recently. While the actor did not deny it completely nor did he affirmingly give a nod to it, he left it to the future.

"That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see,” he told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Samantha too wants to leave it to the future. Recently, when she made her 'Koffee debut' and appeared on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked what's her situation with Naga at the moment. Without mincing any words or going the diplomatic way, Samantha spoke the truth. She said, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes.” She also said, “It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

The actors have revealed how they felt during their divorce, but they have kept the reason for the separation a secret since the announcement. The cause of their split has remained a mystery to their admirers, with neither party saying anything.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in 'Shakuntalam' and 'Yashoda'. She is actively filming for the movie 'Kushi' in which she will be seen opposite 'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Thank You and is gearing up to be seen with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha.

