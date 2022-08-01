Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections Day 4: Kichcha Sudeep's film eyeing Rs 100 cr milestone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections Day 4: Kichcha Sudeep's film is on its way to setting a box office record. The Kannada film is now eyeing to reach the Rs 100 cr milestone. Given the film's trajectory so far, it seems like a cakewalk for it. The film opened to a staggering number of Rs 35 cr and has been gaining an audience since then. The footfall for the film has been decent and on Day 4, the film will easily cross the said numbers.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Report Day 4

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep's mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him. So far, the film has reportedly raked in closer to Rs 80 cr and with the added numbers of Sunday, the film will earn Rs 100 cr.

Its opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2' debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of 'James', 'K.G.F.: Chapter 1' and the dog film '777 Charlie' in that order.

About Vikrant Rona

Released on 2,500 screens globally on Thursday (compared to 5,250 in the case of 'Shamshera'), 'Vikrant Rona', a superhero 3D film which has been made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, appears to be poised to join other South Indian pan-India productions that got the cash registers working overtime.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, 'Vikrant Rona' also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles.

