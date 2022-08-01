Jacqueline Fernandes reveals her dating secrets, Bollywood actress says her boyfriend should be...

Monday, August 01, 2022
     
Jacqueline Fernandes has finally revealed what's the way to her heart. The Bollywood actress spill some beans about her dating secrets and shared the qualities of her ideal boyfriend.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandes has given all her fans a hint of what she's looking for in a partner. Not only did she spill some dating secrets but also shared the way to her heart. Jacqueline went LIVE on a social media platform recently and it was a fun-filled session, to say the least. In a world where finding a partner is a swipe away, Jacqueline has a different take on dating.

Jacqueline Fernandes' Dating Secrets and Ideal Boyfriend

Kickstarting #mojLive – Ek Nayi Duniya, Jacqueline shared what she would hope for in her partner. The answer is a person who is very real and honest, does not lie or is fake is one of the key traits she wishes for. She also revealed that she would like for her potential partner to be interested in fitness and a healthy lifestyle along with having courage to face life’s many issues and challenges head-on. Also, keeping up with love in an algorithmic age, when asked what Jacqueline’s dating app bio would say, she said, it would be absolutely true to who she is “Early to sleep, early to rise”

Jacqueline Fernandes' Upcoming Bollywood Films

On the work front, she's basking in the success of her recently released film 'Vikrant Rona'. Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' cheered up the box office, after back-to-back duds from Bollywood, as it raked in Rs 35.35 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release. The superhero 3D film which has been made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, appears to be poised to join other South Indian pan-India productions that got the cash registers working overtime.

Its opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal 'KGF: Chapter 2' debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of 'James', 'KGF: Chapter 1' and the dog film '777 Charlie' in that order.

With its breathtaking visuals and special effects, 'Vikrant Rona' has been able to strike a connect with the millennial crowd and families alike. The fantasy superhero flick has been well-made and is relatable at the same time, according to critics.

Other than this, she has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh. Also, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline too.

