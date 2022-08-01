Liger: Vijay Deverakonda forced to leave Mumbai event after crowd got 'uncontrollable'; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's southern magic has resonated with the audience and it was proved again when the star arrived for an event in Mumbai. Vijay and his Liger co-star Ananya Panday were at a mall in Navi Mumbai to greet their fans and as expected a huge crowd turned out at the premises. As the news about Vijay in town spread, the mall got overcrowded, so much so, that the team had to leave the event midway keeping in mind fans' safety. The makers of Liger and Vijay, after the incident shared concerning messages for the fans who attended the event on their social media handles.

Vijay Deverakonda tells fans 'I'm here'

When Vijay along with Ananya took to the stage, the excitement among the fans could be noticed. The young heartthrob experienced the craze he inspires, especially amongst his female fans, which were holding posters and sketches of the 'Arjun Reddy' actor and the crowd started chanting 'We love you' at the event. Meanwhile, Vijay tried his best to control the excitement of the fans and was seen saying "Hum idhar hi hain..thoda araam se.. I am here only" to the crowd but the situation went out of hand.

Vijay shares messages

Late at the night, Vijay took to his Instagram Story to share a message for his fans. "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai," he wrote followed by hashtag, 'Liger'.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMVijay Deverakonda Instagram post

Dharma's concerning note

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a note, which reads, "Team #Liger is overwhelmed with all the love that you showered on us today at our mall visit in Navi Mumbai. We would like to thank everybody who came to support us. Unfortunately, we had to leave mid-way for the safety of everyone, but the massive turnout just reinstates the love you have showered on us and would like to send the same love manifold to all our amazing fans! Hope everyone is safe."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDharma on Instagram

About Liger

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh 'Liger' is a sports action film which is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19, and the makers are currently promoting their film with full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film.

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

