Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi spend some quality time together; RRR actor shares priceless pic

Jr NTR on Monday took the internet by storm after he shared an adorable picture with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi from their recent family vacation abroad. In the picture RRR actor and wife can be seen spending some quality time and laughing together. Jr NTR took to his Instagram and shared this adorable picture, with the caption "Moments like these".

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Jr.NTR's fans were quick to respond to this candid picture, as they showered wishes on the lovely couple. One of them wrote, "Wearing black color never-ending love story." Another said, "May God bless the lovely couple." A user also commented, "You are my only one favorite actor ntr Sir."

A few days ago, Jr.NTR made a public appearance at the pre-release screening of his elder brother Kalyan Ram's upcoming fantasy drama, "Bimbisara".

Jr NTR's upcoming films

NTR gained enormous international popularity with his previous movie, 'RRR'. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also starred in the blockbuster. He will next be seen in 'Acharya', 'Sreemanthudu', and 'Mirchi' fame Koratala Siva.

