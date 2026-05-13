Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati months after Ajit Pawar-linked plane accident

New Delhi:

A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Gojubavi village in Baramati on Wednesday, according to preliminary information. The aircraft, operated by Redbird Aviation, went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, triggering a response from local authorities.

Initial reports said the trainee pilot is safe. However, the exact reason behind the crash has not yet been confirmed.

Police teams have reached the spot and further details are awaited. The incident comes months after a plane linked to Ajit Pawar had crashed in the same Baramati area.