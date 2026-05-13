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Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati months after Ajit Pawar-linked plane accident

Reported BySaket Rai  Written ByAmman Khurana  
Published: ,Updated:

A two-seater training aircraft operated by Redbird Aviation crashed in Gojubavi village in Baramati on Wednesday. Initial reports said the trainee pilot is safe, while police teams have reached the spot. The cause of the crash is still not known.

The aircraft went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, triggering a response from local authorities.
The aircraft went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, triggering a response from local authorities. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Gojubavi village in Baramati on Wednesday, according to preliminary information. The aircraft, operated by Redbird Aviation, went down within the limits of Gojubavi village, triggering a response from local authorities.

Initial reports said the trainee pilot is safe. However, the exact reason behind the crash has not yet been confirmed.

Police teams have reached the spot and further details are awaited. The incident comes months after a plane linked to Ajit Pawar had crashed in the same Baramati area.

(This is a developing story. More updates are awaited.)

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