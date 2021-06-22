Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli says 'Giving quality entertainment is what I believe in'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli says 'Giving quality entertainment is what I believe in'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to stunt-based reality shows, the actress has a lot on her plate. She says being consistent and giving quality entertainment is what I have always believed in. Nikki said: "Being consistent and giving quality entertainment is what I have always believed in. This phase of my life, where I am getting back-to-back work, is truly a blessing."

"I am here to entertain and give my best to my fans and the people who watch me onscreen. This is just the beginning and there is more to come in the coming days. Also, my new song is releasing next week and I am sure you all will love as we loved making this," Nikki said.

Meanwhile, currently Nikki is in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The much-awaited reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit your TV screens. And this is why many celebrities flew to Cape Town to shoot for the same.

TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and others flew there to begin the shoot.

Apart from this, Nikki is currently seen with Milind Gaba in the music video of the song titled "Shanti". The track was release today. The music and lyrics are by Millind and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold. "Shanti" features Millind wooing Nikki during a karaoke session. She was also featured in a song by Tony Kakkar titled "Number Likh".

