Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani posts stunning pictures with Nikki Tamboli, says 'she has a funny bone'

Arjun Bijlani posts stunning pictures with Nikki Tamboli, says 'she has a funny bone'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows. Every year, the show is shot in different locations all over the world. This year the show is being shot in Cape Town which is why various celebs have flown to the foreign land. TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and others flew there to begin the shoot. Well, Arjun and Nikki may be rival contestants on the adventure reality show, but they surely seem to have struck a bond while shooting for the same,

In a series of pictures Arjun posted on Wednesday shows the two stars are having a good time together. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a few pictures with Nikki as they pose in a park. Arjun looks stylish in a sleeveless blue jacket with black jeans. He completes his look with shades and holds a black jacket in his hand. Nikki on the other hand, looked pretty in a white crop top, pink shorts paired with a black jacket.

"She has a funny bone !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown @colorstv," Arjun captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, the show will be hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. All of them flew to the foreign land at the beginning of this month and since then raising the bar of excitement by sharing intriguing posts on their social media handles.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the show is all set to hit your Television screens from July 21. The portal stated, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will hit the small screens from 21st July onwards on Colors."

