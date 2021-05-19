Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Can you name the 'Talented Guy' who shot Shweta Tiwari's stunning BTS video

Actor Abhinav Shukla has turned photographer for several Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant. Television actor Shweta Tiwari, who is one of his co-contestant recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the show straight from Cape Town. The clip is shot by Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla. In the video, the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress beamed with confidence and looked stunning in her green tracksuit paired with sneakers.

Shweta can be seen in a happy mood. She chose song 'Under the Sun' by DIIV for the video. Not just this, the actress called Abhinav, the "most talented guy" in her caption and also informed her Instafam that she took her mask off only for the shoot.

"Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)" the actor captioned her post.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to roll on your television screens very soon. Some of the popular faces of the industry including Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta and others are all in Cape Town for the shooting of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show.

The contestants flew to South Africa a few days back and are now having one helluva time. Their social media is filled with intriguing posts some of them showing how they are having fun amidst the shoot. Playing pranks, shopping, dancing to indulging in fun banter, everyone is doing every bit to make this trip a memorable one.

Arjun Bijlani recently shared a couple of pictures with his co-contestants and wrote, "Hum bhi hai josh mein !!! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv #capetown" along with them.

The contestants and crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have been following the Covid-19 protocols. They underwent a quarantine period before travelling to the foreign land.

