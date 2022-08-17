KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan lauds contestant who caught terrorist Abu Salem, asks for his autograph

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Amitabh Bachchan as host of the reality show KBC 14

KBC 14 has been bringing new and interesting contestants on the hot seat with each and every episode. Recently, Ayush Garg from New Delhi took home Rs 75 lakh but more so, he impressed quizmaster and show host Amitabh Bachchan when he brought his girlfriend as his companion. Now, in an upcoming episode of the reality show, Big B will be seen posing questions to the Director General of Prisons, Nagaland, Rupin Sharma. The latest contestant on the hot seat is under the spotlight for another reason. Rupin claimed on the show that he was behind the arrest of the dreaded gangster and terrorist Abu Salem, convicted in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case.

DGP, Nagaland takes the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with Rupin when he shared that he caught Abu Salem in an operation. During the episode, Rupin also shared many incidents of his bravery that left the audience wide-mouthed. Through images, he also recalled capturing Abu Salem and Big B praised his efforts. During the show's run, the humbled megastar also asked for Rupin's autograph.

Rupin Sharma works in informative programmes in Prison

Rupin Sharma also shared that the concept of reformation has been introduced in prisons. Through video testimonies of his colleagues, Rupin's work in transforming the prisoners in his state will be highlighted in the latest episode of KBC 14. "The concept of prisons has changed a lot in the past few years. They are more of informative institutions," Rupin said in a teaser video shared by Sony TV.

According to a report by The Print, Rupin was instrumental in Abu Salem's extradition from Portugal in 2005. A CBI team led by Rupin, who was serving as an assistant director of the agency at that time, had intercepted an email from Salem in 2002 and traced his location to Portugal.

