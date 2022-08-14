Kashmera Shah extends support to Karan Mehra amid legal battle with estranged wife Nisha Rawal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHMERA SHAH, NISHA Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and actor Karan Mehra who has been fighting a legal battle with estranged wife Nisha Rawal. Karan and Nisha's marital life became the talk of the town when last year Nisha accused Karan of hitting her and molesting her. Karan was even arrested after she filed an FIR against him. The actor who had been tight-lipped for a long time recently held a press conference and exposed Nisha. Karan claimed that Nisha is having an extramarital affair with her Rakhi brother Rohit Sathia. Now, Kashmera Shah who had previously supported Nisha has come forward to back Karan.

In an interview with ETimes, Kashmera shared that she saw several red flags during the whole incident which took place between Nisha and Karan. She revealed that she had received a call late at night on May 31st from Rohit Verma who is Nisha's close friend. When Kasmera reached Nisha's house she could see cops all over her place. She added, "Nisha was quiet and Rohit was hyper. Then, Rohit Sathia came up and asked if we would like to have tea. He had tears in his eyes and told us that Karan had taken Nisha into the room, closed the door and hit her head against the wall. I asked if he had seen it. He said ‘yes’. I asked him how he managed to see it if the door was closed. I sensed some ‘gadbad’."

Talking about the red flags, Kashmera shared, "I told Rohit Sathia the truth would be out because there was a camera (CCTV) in that room. He said ‘nahi, yeh camera bandh hai'. That was another red flag."

Kashmera shared that Karan had asked him to be his character witness a few days back and she has agreed to support him. She also requested Karan's other friends to come out and support him. She said, "I know a lot of Karan’s friends who know the truth but they aren’t speaking. How can they be such cowards? It’s time that he gets to see his son; he needs visiting rights, maybe even supervised- but he should not be debarred from meeting his child. I don’t know what the truth is but it’s a very flawed story. I am sick and tired of being with cowards. Time to be with lions.” She also added, “In my heart I believe he is innocent."

For the unversed, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot on November 24, 2012. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, Kavish Mehra.

They were living happily with each other, until, in May 2021, when Nisha had put some serious allegations of domestic violence and abuse against Karan. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. She also filed an FIR against him and his family. Ever since the case has been going on between them. While Karan is staying with his parents, Nisha has been living separately with her son, Kavish in their old apartment.

