Amitabh Bachchan sends audio message to Raju Srivastava for speedy recovery: 'It's enough Raju. Rise up..'

Amitabh Bachchan has wished Raju Srivastava a speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan wished Raju Srivastava a speedy recovery by sending him a video message in which he said, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh." Although Raju is currently in an unconscious state, Big B's message was played to him on the advice of the doctors who claimed that listening to a loved one's voice can help in faster recovery. Reportedly, when Amitabh was informed about Raju's condition, he decided to send an audio message to the comedian. The message is yet not out in the public domain.

Raju who is on a ventilator in ICU in AIIMS, New Delhi has been showing signs of recovery as told by his nephew Kushal Srivastava. Raju had suffered a cardiac arrest while at a gym. There were claims that he overexerted himself at the gym but now Kushal has denied such claims.

While talking to ETimes, Raju's nephew said, "Raju Ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju Ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back."

Meanwhile, Raju's family has issued a statement. They have shared the comedian's latest health update and asked his fans to not believe rumours and pray for him. The message read, "Dear all Raju Srivatava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him (sic)."

Raju has been a part of the entertainment industry since late 1980s. He received national recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

