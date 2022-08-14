Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan join Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with sons Aryan & AbRam ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aaryan Khan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting the national flag on the terrace of their home. Gauri on Sunday evening took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen standing beside the Indian flag along with SRK, elder son Aryan and younger son AbRam. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Happy Independence Day."

Take a look:

In the picture, the Khan family can be seen wearing white T-shirts paired with blue denims. In no time, her post was bombarded with sweet comments from their fans and followers. One of them wrote, "Wowww." Another said, "Happy Independence Day to your family." A user also said, "Such a nice picture."

Shah Rukh also waved to a few fans gathered outside his home, Mannat.

Several Bollywood celebrities have shown their participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Some hoisted the national flag, others changed their display pictures to a tricolor flag on social media platforms. Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and many others have changed their display images.

About Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

Latest Entertainment News