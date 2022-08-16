Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni marries herself, shares pics flaunting sindoor and mangalsutra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANISHKA SONI Kanishka Soni

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni who is best known for playing the role of Daisa's bahu in the show has created history by marrying herself. Kanishka who has now bid adieu to the television industry had been a part of several popular sitcoms including Pavitra Rishta and Devi Adi Parashakti. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday but what caught everyone's attention was the sindoor and a mangalsutra which she was seen flaunting in the pictures. Kanishka took to Instagram and shared the major life update with her fans. The actress revealed that she married herself and announced her status as 'self-married'.

Kanishka wrote, "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever… I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside me, Thank you"

Netizens reactions

Fans were amused after knowing about Kanishka's self-marriage. They took the comments sections and dropped their sweet wishes. One of them wrote, "Best of luck." Another said, "Cool and Cute." A fan also wrote, "Beautiful pictures of beautiful soni."

Kanishka often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram. She enjoys a decent following of 57.8K followers.

On the professional front, Kanishka Soni will be making her Hollywood debut with a project titled Choice Is Yours. She announced her exit from the television industry as she shared that she has lost trust in the Indian TV industry.

