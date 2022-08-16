Karthikeya 2 Hindi: Box Office, Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review & all about Nikhil's sleeper hit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 was released in theatres on Saturday, August 13 amidst a lot of anticipation. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha, the Telugu mythological drama has been able to garner a massive audience in the theatres. Not just in the South, the viewers in the northern regions are also impressed by the film. Moviegoers have given a thumbs up to Nikhil's film and its box office collections are expected to multiply manifolds. Several celebrities including Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameshwaran and Sreenivasa Reddy have also praised Nikhil's performance in the mystery-based thriller, which is laced with elements of mythological drama.

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. In case you are wiling to watch the film, Just in case, you are excited to watch Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 Hindi, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

Karthikeya 2 Hindi: Box office report

After releasing on Saturday, August 13, Karthikeya 2 in Hindi has managed to collect Rs 1.45 crore. The film saw an unprecedented growth of around 300% on the national holiday (August 15). While the movie collected Rs 7 lakh on the first day and Rs 28 lakh on the second day of release, its third-day biz jumped to Rs 1.10 crore.

Karthikeya 2 Hindi: Where to book tickets

The movie tickets for Karthikeya 2 Hindi can be booked on BookMyShow or on the PayTM app for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book movie tickets through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. The tickets can be purchased at the window as well.

Karthikeya 2 Hindi Trailer

Karthikeya 2 Hindi Posters

Karthikeya 2 Twitter Review and Reactions

Karthikeya 2 has been able to create a huge buzz on social media platforms. Ever since its release, the movie has been getting favourable responses from the viewers. Praising the movie, one social media user wrote, "An excellent mythological thriller with good screenplay and performances. Overall a must-watch one (sic)." Another one said, "Nikhil proves again with judgement of content-driven films. Worth a watch (sic)."

