Rajinikanth completes 47 years in films: Daughters Aishwaryaa & Soundarya share pics from celebrations

Rajinikanth on Tuesday completed 47 years in the film industry. His family including his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya organised in-house festivities for him.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2022 20:09 IST
Rajinikanth
Image Source : TWITTER/@SOUNDARYAARAJNI Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth completed  47 years in Indian cinema recently and to celebrate the milestone his family organised a special event for him. His daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya took to Instagram and shared pictures from the in-house festivities. Soundarya Rajinikanth shared pictures of Rajinikanth with his wife Latha. She captioned the post, "Our lovely Jilluma... Appa's greatest fan and the superstar of our family Latha Rajinikanth." In a separate post, she wrote: "47 years of pure magic ! You are God's child dearest appa. You are an emotion that words cannot explain. Love you Thalaivaaa #47YearsOfRajinism."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also shared similar pictures and wrote, "76 years of independence. Saluting sacrifices, struggles and strength... Proud Indian. 47 years of Rajinism ... Sheer hard work grit and dedication. Proud to born to him #prouddaughter."

Rajinikanth made his debut in Indian cinema in 1975 with Apoorva Raaganga. He has starred in over 160 films. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'.The project will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role. Few months ago, the makers of the film, Sun Pictures shared the title poster of Jailer. The poster features a blood-stained sickle. The film's announcement has left fans excited. It seems like 'Jailer' will be an action thriller. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.

