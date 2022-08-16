Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share a kiss in latest honeymoon pic from Barcelona; fans can't stop gushing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's honeymoon pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are a match made in heaven. After tying the knot in a fairytale wedding, the couple jetted off for their honeymoon. It seems like the couple has planned a long trip where they will be covering different countries. The couple had earlier visited Tirupathi to seek blessings from Lord Balaji after their wedding. They then began their trip by visiting Thailand. And now the newlyweds are in Spain. On Tuesday, Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture of the duo. The picture is from a stunning location of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Sharing the mushy image, Vignesh simply added smilies and hashtags #sacradafamilia #barcelona.

Take a look:

In the picture, Vignesh can be seen planting a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead with the beautiful Church building in the backdrop. His post was bombarded with sweet reactions from their fans and followers. One of them asked, "Who takes these pics Thalaiva?" Another said, "Couple goals." A fan also wrote, "cutest couple."

Earlier, on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the couple posed with the national flag at various locations in Barcelona. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a video of how they stepped out on the streets of Barcelona with the tricolour on August 15. He captioned the post, "75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers and sisters! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world is our country (sic)."

The couple had been enjoying their time together in different locations of the world. Check out the pictures below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh married on June 9 in a dreamy wedding. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Rajinikanth, Suriya attended their grand wedding.

For their excited fans, the couple's wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be out on Netflix. It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

