Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Tamannaah Bhatia removes her shoes on IFFM stage before lighting lamp, fans are impressed | WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia removes her shoes on IFFM stage before lighting lamp, fans are impressed | WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022 along with actress Taapsee Pannu. During the lamp lighting ceremony, Tamannaah's kind gesture is winning hearts on the internet. Watch video here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2022 16:06 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURIYA_TAMANNAAH Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards (IFFM) 2022 along with actress Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap. They were part of the lamp lighting ceremony. Apart from her head-turning appearance, a video of Tamannaah Bhatia has been doing the rounds on social media platforms that has caught the attention of the netizens. In the short video clip, Tamannaah can be seen removing her footwear before lighting the ceremonial lamp on stage. 

In the video, it can be seen that firstly Taapsee lit a part of the lamp and then she called Tamannaah to do the same. Before taking the candle from Taapsee, Tamannaah took off her shoes and stepped forward to light the lamp. A woman who was standing next to them also appreciated her gesture. To which Tamannaah said, "It's just South Indian tradition."  Tamannaah then lit the lamp barefoot.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens reactions

Netizens showered their love on Tamannaah's thoughtful gesture and lauded her in the comments sections. One of them wrote, "“This is what South has taught her…” Another said, "Respect to culture." A user also commented, "She deserves a big applause." "Wow, small things matter… great gesture by Tamannaah," a fan mentioned. 

Both Tamannaah and Taapsee stepped out in their stylish best for the international award night. Tamannaah looked every inch gorgeous in an off-shoulder green and black dress. To complete the look, she wore black gloves. On the other hand, Taapsee looked stunning in an all-black mesh dress. 

India Tv - Tamannaah Bhatia

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia
Related Stories
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan's folk rendition

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan's folk rendition

F3 Movie Twitter Review & Fan Reactions: Venky, Varun Tej's comedy entertainer impresses audience

F3 Movie Twitter Review & Fan Reactions: Venky, Varun Tej's comedy entertainer impresses audience

President Droupadi Murmu gets wishes from Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia & other celebs

President Droupadi Murmu gets wishes from Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia & other celebs

Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Rajinikanth as lead actress in Jailer? Here's what we know

Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Rajinikanth as lead actress in Jailer? Here's what we know

Also read: Singer Rahul Jain booked for raping costume stylist in his Mumbai flat; he calls claims 'baseless'

The 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 is underway. The awards night took place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday. This year the eventful night was hosted by television star Rithvik Dhanjani. For the unversed, the IFFM is held every year in Australia and celebrates the Indian entertainment industry by showcasing a wide range of shows, films and series from the country. Sports drama '83' and thriller movie 'Jalsa' were the top winners at the IFFM Awards 2022. Ranveer Singh won the best actor award for playing the role of Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The award for best actress went to Shefali Shah for Jalsa.

Also read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's condition critical, continues to be on life support in ICU

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News