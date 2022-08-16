Tamannaah Bhatia removes her shoes on IFFM stage before lighting lamp, fans are impressed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURIYA_TAMANNAAH Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards (IFFM) 2022 along with actress Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap. They were part of the lamp lighting ceremony. Apart from her head-turning appearance, a video of Tamannaah Bhatia has been doing the rounds on social media platforms that has caught the attention of the netizens. In the short video clip, Tamannaah can be seen removing her footwear before lighting the ceremonial lamp on stage.

In the video, it can be seen that firstly Taapsee lit a part of the lamp and then she called Tamannaah to do the same. Before taking the candle from Taapsee, Tamannaah took off her shoes and stepped forward to light the lamp. A woman who was standing next to them also appreciated her gesture. To which Tamannaah said, "It's just South Indian tradition." Tamannaah then lit the lamp barefoot.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens reactions

Netizens showered their love on Tamannaah's thoughtful gesture and lauded her in the comments sections. One of them wrote, "“This is what South has taught her…” Another said, "Respect to culture." A user also commented, "She deserves a big applause." "Wow, small things matter… great gesture by Tamannaah," a fan mentioned.

Both Tamannaah and Taapsee stepped out in their stylish best for the international award night. Tamannaah looked every inch gorgeous in an off-shoulder green and black dress. To complete the look, she wore black gloves. On the other hand, Taapsee looked stunning in an all-black mesh dress.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia

Also read: Singer Rahul Jain booked for raping costume stylist in his Mumbai flat; he calls claims 'baseless'

The 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 is underway. The awards night took place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday. This year the eventful night was hosted by television star Rithvik Dhanjani. For the unversed, the IFFM is held every year in Australia and celebrates the Indian entertainment industry by showcasing a wide range of shows, films and series from the country. Sports drama '83' and thriller movie 'Jalsa' were the top winners at the IFFM Awards 2022. Ranveer Singh won the best actor award for playing the role of Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The award for best actress went to Shefali Shah for Jalsa.

Also read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's condition critical, continues to be on life support in ICU

Latest Entertainment News