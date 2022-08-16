Saif Ali Khan's birthday INSIDE pics: Kareena, Ibrahim, Tim and Jeh come together for grand celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan's birthday pics

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on Tuesday and to make his day super special the entire Khan family gathered together to celebrate his 52nd birthday. The actor's birthday began with sweet wishes from his wife Kareena, sisters Saba and Soha, followed by a cute post from daughter Sara. After this, they all got together at Saif's Mumbai residence to celebrate. Saba took to Instagram and shared inside pictures from Saif's fun birthday. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "Happy Birthday...Bhai Jaan."

In the pictures, we can see Saif enjoying himself with Kareena, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Sara Ali Khan was missing in the pictures.

Take a look:

Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared a picture featuring Saif, him and Kunal. They all can be seen holding some serious conversation.

Soha also shared pictures on social media in which he can be seen posing with birthday boy as they enjoy cake.

Earlier in the day, Kareena dropped a quirky and cheesy wish, which was absolutely filled with loads of love for his darling husband Saif Ali Khan. She shared a few pictures of Saif in which he is seen in his fun element. "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn't want it any other way..These pictures are proof. I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine ...What say guys?#Birthday Boy#My Saifu," Kareena captioned the post.

Sara who could not attend Saif's birthday party shared a cute post for him. He wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape. #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter."

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The story is inspired from the popular Indian folk tale of Vikram-Betaal with the characters borrowing their names from them as well. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30. He is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film.

