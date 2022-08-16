Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy with stunning photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and husband-actor Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. On Tuesday, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy along with a photo shoot where she flaunted her baby bump. The couple looked stunning as they twinned in white. Dressed in a white shirt, Karan kissed Bipasha's baby bump in one of the pictures.

Announcing her pregnancy, Bipasha wrote "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three.

"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," the actress added. For the unversed, the couple got married in April 2016. ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary announce second pregnancy 4 months after welcoming first child, see pic

Bipasha and Karan completed six years of marriage in April earlier this year. On the celebratory occasion, the actress shared a throwback video from her wedding day and wrote, "Thank you @iamksgofficial ,for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever." ALSO READ: Chris Rock, Bipasha Basu to Gauahar Khan: Celebs who were slapped publicly

Bipasha and Karan met in 2014 on the shoot of their maiden film together 'Alone', directed by Bhushan Patel. They also appeared on the Valentine's Day episode of The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this year. In March, when Bipasha stepped out in public wearing a loosely fitted summer dress, rumours had spread that she was pregnant. However, the speculation died down with time. Before Bipasha, Karan was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and later to Jennifer Winget.

