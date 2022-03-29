Chris Rock, Bipasha Basu to Gauahar Khan: Celebs who were slapped publicly

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauahar Khan to Chris Rock: celebs' embarrassing moment

Thappad se darr nahi lagta, pyar se lagta hai! The famous Bollywood dialogue from Salman Khan’s 'Dabangg' is being widely used by all, but is it true? Not in the film industry! Many celebrities are surrounded by controversies. There are times when they couldn't control their anger or temper, thus, end up landing themselves in 'slap' controversy. While quarrelling, catfights, spats are common, a big-tight slap caught on the camera, can create a storm. From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, Gauahar Khan being slapped on stage to Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s costume fight, here we will talk about celebrities who were slapped publicly.

Chris Rock and Will Smith

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith not only won the Oscar for 'Best Actor', but he also created a storm by slapping presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Will's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Everybody was shocked to the core after the incident. However, he apologised to the Academy, the nominees and everybody sitting in Dolby Theatre for his actions, but he categorically missed Chris Rock's name in his apology. Hours later, taking to his Instagram, Smith posted an apology letter for Chris, admitting that he was 'wrong' and 'out of line'. ALSO READ : Salman Khan has an advice for hosts on 'below the belt' jokes. Chris Rock are you listening?

Gauahar Khan

During a reality show, a fan had allegedly slapped Gauahar Khan because of her revealing dress. The host of ‘India's Raw Star' was slapped and harassed by an unknown person while shooting for a finale episode at Reliance Studio, Goregaon. The actress was later seen miffed with the production team and refused to continue shooting. The guy named Akil Malik, claimed that 'as a Muslim woman, Gauahar should not have worn such a short dress.

"Malik had been coming over to the show, as a member of the audience, for the past two to three days. He had been observing Khan. Around 8pm on Sunday, while the shoot was on, Malik suddenly got up and went on the stage. He tried to touch Khan who was taken aback and resisted. Malik then slapped her. He asked her how she could wear skimpy outfits and dance to cheap songs despite being a Muslim," a police official had said.

Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2001, we saw a nasty spat between Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor on the sets of 'Ajnabee.' Rumours of the two leading ladies having a major tiff over their costumes, send shockwaves to the Bollywood industry. The incident took place when Bebo's designer gave a helping hand to Bipasha, without the former's consent. The two first got into a heated argument, later an enraged Kareena called Bipasha "kaali billi (black cat) and then reportedly, in the heat of the moment, Kareena also slapped Bipasha. Kareena Kapoor breaks up with 'biryani and halwa' as she chooses yoga over them

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

Karan Singh Grover was slapped by his former wife Jennifer Winget after she found out about the former's alleged affair. They were shooting on the sets when the incident happened. Jennifer had an outburst in front of the crew members. The two later decided to end their marriage. For the unversed, Karan Singh Grover is now married to Bipasha Basu.

Soha Ali Khan and Sunny Deol

It wasn't out of anger! During a shooting sequence, Soha Ali Khan got completely involved in her character and slapped Sunny Deol. In 'Ghayal Once Again', Soha was required to slap Sunny. However, she got too involved in the scene and ended up slapping him, hard. Not just Sunny but everyone present there was also shocked and stunned by Soha's action.