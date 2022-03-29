Salman Khan has an advice for hosts on 'below the belt' jokes. Chris Rock are you listening?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Highlights Salman Khan is known for hosting reality shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum

He will soon be hosting IIFA Awards 2022

At a press meet held recently, the actor shared a host needs be sensitive with his jokes

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the most successful hosts. The actor has not only been on stage to host prestigious award shows but multiple seasons of reality shows including Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum among others. Recently, after Will Smith-Chris Rock's controversial Oscar slap, the actor was asked if hosts should be careful about their jokes. Speaking on the sidelines of a media event to promote the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the actor noted that a host needs to be sensitive and should avoid 'below the belt jokes'.

“It's important for a host to be sensitive. Humour should always be above the belt and never below the belt. I have hosted shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum and so many live shows on stage,” Salman noted.

Also read | Finally! Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, admits he was 'out of line'

Further, he cited the example of his hit reality shows and shared he knows where to draw the line even if he's angry. “Whenever I have hosted Bigg Boss and something wrong has happened with one of the contestants that has made me angry or disappointed, I say it out in the show, but I know there's a limit. End of the day, the contestants are also living in the house and they have to perform, so learn to be patient and sensitive towards them. I don't cross a line. Whatever I have to say, I say it on the given Saturday and then on Sunday I am all normal."

“Even the contestants know that no one likes a blabber mouth or a loud mouth. If they blabber too much, it's not going to help their careers. No one in the film industry wants to work with a blabber mouth,” he added.

Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, who also be hosting IIFA with him too shared their opinions. Varun said, "They get offended and one has to be careful," whereas, Maniesh was of the opinion that an artist should check what the writers have written. "Earlier, humour was khul ke (openly) and now things have become sensitive... Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humour," he noted.

O the work front, superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited spy thriller 'Tiger 3' has been locked for an Eid release. The film also starring Katrina Kaif is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.

Also Read | Salman Khan reveals Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shreya Ghoshal among others to perform at IIFA 2022

Apart from this, it is reported that Salman Khan is playing a key role in Chiranjeevi's movie 'Godfather' helmed by Mohan Raja.