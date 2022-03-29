Finally! Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, admits he was 'out of line'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BENEWMAG Will Smith, Chris Rock

What many thought was a comic improvisation when it took place on live TV, Will Smith's slapping Chris Rock was an emotional outburst against a joke made in poor taste about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Everybody was shocked to the core and still confused if it really wasn't a joke. However, all doubts were clear when Will Smith went up to the stage (again) to receive his first Oscar for Best Actor. He apologised to the Academy, the nominees and everybody sitting in Dolby Theatre for his actions, but he categorically missed Chris Rock's name in his apology.

Hours later, he posted an apology letter on his verified Instagram account and admitted that he was "wrong" and "out of line".

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote naming Chris Rock in the Instagram post.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he added.



Further, he also apologised to The Academy and everyone who watched the incident. "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will," he wrote.

Why did Will smith slap Chris Rock?

For the unversed, while presenting the award for the best documentary feature, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia (a medical condition that results in abnormal hair loss), star in 'G.I. Jane 2', which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" Smith later issued an apology in his tearful acceptance speech.

Academy launches formal investigation into Will Smith-Chris Rock's altercation

The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched an inquiry into Will Smith-Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars 2022 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Condemning the actions of Smith, the organisation behind the annual film awards issued a statement regarding the matter, Variety reported. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," ANI quoted a spokesperson for the Academy as saying.