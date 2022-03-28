Salman Khan reveals Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shreya Ghoshal among others to perform at IIFA 2022

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday during IIFA 2022 press meet

The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. At a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday (March 28), in the presence of this year's host Salman Khan, actor Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, His Excellency Saeed Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs Executive Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Miral’s CEO Mr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, among other dignitaries, an official announcement was made about stunning performances at IIFA Rocks by Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal and Tanishk Bagchi amongst others at the highly anticipated event that promises to be a melange of glitz and glamour.

Image Source : SOURCED IIFA 2022

Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year we are headed to one of my personal favorites - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration.”

Varun Dhawan said, “IIFA Awards has given me some very precious moments of my life. Holding the IIFA trophy, performing in the festivities is special about IIFA. In this edition, we are travelling to Abu Dhabi which is one of my favorite cities and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans and have a fun time overall.”

His Excellency, Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Strategic Affairs Executive Director of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “With fans from all over the world, including many here in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, Indian cinema continues to be one of the largest success stories in the global film business. We are delighted to be hosting such a well-attended popular international event on Yas Island, our prime entertainment and leisure destination, and to be participating in a celebration of national and worldwide creativity, which DCT Abu Dhabi promotes and encourages in our own film industry.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, “We are honored to host the most awaited mega event of 2022 – The 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay in Yas Island. Etihad Arena has an ideal setting for world class events and hosting this grand celebration reinforces Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure while cementing Abu Dhabi’s place on the world tourism map.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “As the Nexa IIFA Awards are celebrated at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th & 21st, 2022 we stand committed to our partnership for the 6th consecutive year. NEXA and IIFA are symbolic of challenging the status-quo to create experiences that are new and inspiring. NEXA helps create premium experiences through its global design, sophisticated style and innovative technology, just like IIFA, which builds lifetime experiences and felicitates excellence in Indian cinema at a global stage.”

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Image Source : SOURCED IIFA 2022

People can buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on Etihad Arena's website or you can head to Yas Islands website where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island as a travel package which began on Tuesday, 8th March, 2022, 10.30am IST. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stand committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized not just as a globally broadcast and streamed event but an institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognized as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!