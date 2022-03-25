Kareena Kapoor breaks up with 'biryani and halwa' as she chooses yoga over them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ditching biryani and moong dal ka halwa, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her fitness regime. On Friday (March 25), the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself acing yoga poses on the mat. Sporting black athleisure, she had her hair tied in a bun as she burn some calories because her instructor, has seen her cheat meal videos on social media. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa #UntilWeMeetAgain #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Friday #Yoga @anshukayoga."

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor trains under yoga and fitness instructor Anshuka. Soon her fans rushed to the comment section and praised the actress for the same. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, "Biryani ..didn't bombard the Hotness ... nor the Halwa! You look FAB on friday n all week too ....Bhabs." ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gorges on moong dal ka halwa after briyani; Saba Ali Khan says 'you're a...'

Earlier this week, Kareena shared a video, where she could be seen gorging on some delicious biryani with her team. The next day, she brought 'moong dal ka halwa' and again posted a video relishing it. Dropping the video, she wrote "as promised... halwa it is. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Dessert."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her OTT debut. She is set to foray into the digital space with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma set the temperature soaring as they chill by the pool in swimsuits

Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' which was originally written by Eric Roth. The film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.