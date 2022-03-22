Kareena Kapoor gorges on moong dal ka halwa after briyani; Saba Ali Khan says 'you're a...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Foodie alert! Actress Kareena Kapoor khan often shares posts relishing delicious delicacies. She surely knows to keep her promise, when it comes to scrumptious food. After gorging on biryani with her team in the vanity van, Bebo on Tuesday (March 22), posted a new video where she can be seen enjoying mouth-watering halwa. In her briyani video, the actress had mentioned that she would bring moong dal ka halwa the next day. And its here. "As promised... halwa it is. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Dessert," she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments. Kareena's industry friends and fans bombarded her comment section. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote, "you're a riot ! Love U." A fan wrote, "Are mam aise reels post mat kiya karo muhh me pani aa jata hai." While, another fan commented, "Yummy".

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her OTT debut. She is set to foray into the digital space with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives mommy goals as she chills with son Jeh in black monokini during Maldives vacay

Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' which was originally written by Eric Roth. The film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.