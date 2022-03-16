Kareena Kapoor gives mommy goals as she chills with son Jeh in black monokini during Maldives vacay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh on February 21, 2021

The two were blessed with their first son Taimur in 2016

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying herself with her sons Taimur and Jehangir, nephew Kiaan and sister Karisma Kapoor. She has been treating her fans and followers with some adorable pictures from her vacation. On Wednesday (March 16), the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful shot featuring herself with her little munchkin Jehangir. In the picture, Kareena is seen chilling in a black monokini, while Jeh is seen playing with a toy spade. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Where I belong."

Take a look:

Yesterday the actress also shared a sweet picture of Kiaan and Taimur strolling on the beach and enjoying themselves. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Story, Kareena wrote "Brothers," with two heart emojis in the caption.

On the work front, Kareena announced her OTT debut on Wednesday. She is set to foray into the digital space with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial. Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' which was originally written by Eric Roth. The film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.