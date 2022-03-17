Kareena Kapoor, Karisma set the temperature soaring as they chill by the pool in swimsuits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASHA POONAWALLA Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma caught up with each other for a chilling day by the pool. The Kapoor sisters were at their stylish best as they decided to take a dip in the pool wearing chic swimsuits. They were also joined by their friend Natasha Poonawalla. Fro their casual get-together, Karisma chose to wear a black swimsuit, whereas Kareena opted for a bright neon piece. the looked gorgeous to say the least.

The photos were posted by Kareena and Karisma on their Instagram Stories. Natasha Poonawalla too shared some pics on the photo-sharing app. "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! " she captioned the post. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her streaming debut in a murder mystery based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh ('Kahaani', 2012; 'Badla', 2018) and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Streaming platform Netflix announced the film through a video of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay during a script reading session for the film led by the director.

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Kareena said: "I can't wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients: a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. It is the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

'The Devotion of Suspect X', the third novel in Higashino's Detective Galileo series, is considered to be his most acclaimed work. It fetched him the Naoki Prize, a highly regarded literary honour in Japan. The novel won the prestigious Honkaku Mystery Award as well.

Talking about films, Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film "Laal Singh Chaddha".