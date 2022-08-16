Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary announce second pregnancy 4 months after welcoming first child, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to be parents again. The couple announced their second pregnancy on social media by sharing an adorable photo. They also penned a sweet note along with a photo with their daughter. In the pic, Debina holds photos of her sonogram report as she hugs Gurmeet. Their daughter born four months back can be seen curled up in the actor's arms.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us," the couple wrote in the announcement post.

Soon after they posted the photo on Instagram, their friends, fans and colleagues from the industry rushed to the comment section to congratulate Debina and Gurmeet. "Wow Congratulations," wrote Rashami Desai. Tina Dutta, Maahi Vij, Yuvika Chaudhary and Romanch Mehta among others too showered the couple with blessings.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, welcomed their first child, Lianna, in the month of April this year. The couple had shared a video on Instagram, as they announced that they were blessed with a daughter. And, last month, they finally showed the baby's face to their fans on social media.

The couple took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of their baby. In the photo, both Gurmeet and Debina were seen holding Lianna in their hands and kissing her on the forehead.

They captioned the post: "Introducing Lianna -- our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary #ourdaughter #gurmeetdebina."

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina have been married for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared their first pregnancy in February 2022.

Don't miss these:

Manisha Koirala Birthday: How actress transformed herself during her fight against advanced cancer

Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update: Shekhar Suman shares positive news; informs comedian is stable

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Will Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film cross Rs 50 cr mark?

Latest Entertainment News