Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Will Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film cross Rs 50 cr mark?

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film hasn't faired well at the ticket window as expected. The Bollywood film was touted as a game changer for box office 2022, but nothing of that sort has happened so far. Despite being released on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, the film couldn't pull the audience to the theatres. However, Forrest Gump's Hindi remake is impressing the audience overseas.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha collected a poor 37.75 crore nett over its four day weekend and is likely to fall short of 50 crore nett over the its five day extended holiday period as the film gets rejected across most circuits in India," Box Office India reported.

"Laal Singh Chaddha has done fair business overseas as it grosses a little over $4 million over its extended weekend. The three day weekend of the film was third best post the pandemic after KGF 2 and 83 while the four day weekend made it the best post the pandemic but that is comparing four days against three days of other films," states BOI report.

Punjab CM watches Laal Singh Chaddha

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently watched Bollywood movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and said it gives a message of mutual brotherhood and not letting seeds of hatred grow in young hearts. Mann also congratulated actor Aamir Khan and his team for the movie.

"Today, I got a chance to watch 'Laal Singh Chaddha'…the movie gives a message of maintaining mutual brotherhood and not letting the seeds of hatred grow in tender hearts. Congratulations to Aamir and his team," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', which was released in 1994. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man, Laal (Khan), as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with several historic events of the country.

