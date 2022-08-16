Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: After slight growth, Akshay Kumar starrer again sees drop

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's family drama is not faring well at the box office but hopes are still high as the film continues to enjoy the positive word of mouth. After seeing a nominal jump on day 4, the film again saw a drop in its fifth-day collection. Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan is facing direct competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film opened up at Rs 8.20 crore which is at the lowest end of trade expectations. Reportedly, theatre owners canceled 1000 shows of the film on day two, after an average occupancy.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "Raksha Bandhan collected a poor 27 crore nett over its four day weekend and there is still one more day to go for the weekend with a big holiday but collections did not go up much on Sunday which means there will not be much of a boost Monday."

Akshay Kumar starrer remains better in Hindi speaking belts of UP, CI and Rajasthan. "The film is doing better in the hindi circuits of CI, Rajasthan and UP but the jump was missing here on Sunday and these places do best on Sunday Despite the weekend and holiday the first day looks like remaining the best day for the film when the film needed to reach double digits at least." ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan's film crosses Rs 50 cr worldwide; ruling US theaters

"The Sunday number also leaves the film with little chance of catching Laal Singh Chaddha be it a daily number or overall number which looked a possibility on Friday," BoI added.

While Akshay's performance, as a dutiful brother to four sisters, garnered praises from all around, it failed to bring the audience to the theaters. Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to release in theatres this year after Bachchhan Paandey and the periodical drama Samrat Prithviraj. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black for Liger promotions; actress tries her hand at Telugu

About Raksha Bandhan

The movie headlined by Akshay Kumar also features Bhumi, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film addresses the ill effects of the dowry system in Indian society. The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

