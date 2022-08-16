Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan's film crosses Rs 50 cr worldwide; ruling US theaters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sita Ramam Box Office Collection

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur period romantic drama is enjoying a magical run at the box office. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial has grossed Rs 50 crore club worldwide. In the US, it has become the third film to enter the million-dollar club. Trade experts expect the movie to have an extended run at the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film clashed with Nandamuri Kalyanram's film Bimbisara and both have managed to rake in the moolah. Both the biggies brought much-needed relief to the Telugu film industry.

Sita Ramam Box Office Report

Seems like there is no stopping for the movie any sooner. US Box Office has also registered stunning numbers. The total of the film has gone over the 'one million dollar' club. Rs 50 Crore gross and one million dollar are memorable feats for any film. The audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The makers took to Twitter to release a video, announcing that the film has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office and still counting. ALSO READ: Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan says 'I cried' on day film was released; Mrunal Thakur is overwhelmed

Recently, Dulquer thanked his audience for showering love on Sita Ramam. He wrote, "My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati, and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget."

About Sita Raman

'Sita Ramam' is a Telugu-language romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It also stars Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth. Set in the 60s and 80's, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer highlights the crucial events in the love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black for Liger promotions; actress tries her hand at Telugu

He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, actors Rashmi Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita.

