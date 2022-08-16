Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black for Liger promotions; actress tries her hand at Telugu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are gearing in for their much-anticipated film Liger and duo is going out and about to promote it. After launching the trailer in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the lead actors are in Warangal, Telangana for the promotions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a series of pictures as she twinned with Vijay Deverakonda for her recent outing and we are in awe. Also, Ananya tried giving a speech in Telugu and you can't miss her Liger co-star's reaction.

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black

Ananya along with the south superstar dropped pictures twinning in all black. Captioning the post, Ananya wrote, "Bujji Kanna #Warangal you were all love and love and love #Liger25thAugust. For the promotions, the duo opted for all-black traditional look. The 'Arjun Reddy' looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama while Ananya exudes beauty in a black lehenga with she paired with a matching blouse. The actress looked nothing less than gorgeous. She accessorised her outfit with golden jhumkas and left her curls open.

In one of the pictures, Ananya and Vijay posed together for the camera, while in another, they look each other in the eyes. ALSO READ: Liger gets UA certificate: Vijay Deverakonda's performance impresses censor members

Ananya's speech in Telugu

At the promotional event, Ananya tried her hand on Telugu. She shared her video on Instagram and wrote, "My Telugu speech in Warangal I tried my very best to convey all my love to you and give back all the love you have been showering on us, I hope you felt it." Well, you can't miss Vijay and everyone's reaction to the same. ALSO READ: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional at trailer launch; Puri Jagannadh calls him 'next big thing'

About Liger

Ananya and Vijay starrer is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, 'Akdi Pakdi,' 'Waat Laga Denge,' and 'Aafat,' which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

The sports drama also stars Ramya Krishnan and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur through their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions, 'Liger' has completed its censor formalities and got a UA certificate.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

