Liger: Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional at trailer launch; Puri Jagannadh calls him 'next big thing'

The trailer for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' has finally been unveiled and it takes audiences on a rollercoaster from action to romance to drama. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure everything looks grand. Now, the internet is going gaga over the videos and pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday from the trailer launch event, where the actor got emotional and thanked his fans for supporting him.

In the video, one can catch a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's visuals from Sudarshan Theater as they were welcomed with flowers and laud hooting. At the trailer launch, an emotional Vijay said, "I'm not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don't know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don't have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys."

On the other hand, Puri Jagannadh showered love on the actor and called him 'the next big thing.' Surrounded by the fans and cast of Liger, the director gave a shoutout to Vijay Deverakonda and said "he is the next big thing in the country."

Fans went berserk as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday arrived for the trailer launch event.

Launching the trailer, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "India, We give you Mass. Action. Entertainment. The LIGER Trailer! #LIGER #LigerTrailer Aug 25th Worldwide release!" The 2-minute-long trailer introduces audiences to Vijay's character, who's an MMA fighter in the film, and shows him acing the fight sequences with ease though he has a stammering problem.

Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of Vijay's mother on-screen made an impact with her glimpses of being a supportive mother. "My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger," she can be heard saying in the trailer. ALSO READ: Liger Trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda impresses in rugged and beefed up look in high-octane actioner

Ananya Panday plays the role of Vijay's love interest in Liger. In the end, legend Mike Tyson’s stylish intro, followed by the dialogue exchange with Liger is a feast to watch. When Vijay says, “I’m a Fighter,” Tyson, in reply says, “If you’re a Fighter, what am I.” The last frames of Tyson giving killer look gave a perfect finish to the trailer.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar 'Liger', which marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film, is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger Trailer Reaction: Fans pour milk over Vijay Deverakonda's cut-out, Twitter flooded with excitement

