Liger gets UA certificate: Vijay Deverakonda's performance impresses censor members

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger gets UA certificate

Liger gets UA certificate: Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) directed by ace director Puri Jagannadh is releasing on August 25th. Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with Liger. The movie has completed its censor formalities and got UA certificate.

The movie runtime is 2 hours 20 minutes with the first half being 1 hour 15 minutes and the second half being 1 hour 5 minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie.

The Censor members are in awe of Vijay Deverakonda's monstrous performance. He excelled in action and dances that are the highlights of the film. They say the movie will mark the arrival of a new Pan-India Superstar who will make the masses crazy.

Puri Jagannadh had ensured radical The Vijay Deverakonda's characterization. The stammering kind of dialogue delivery and Deverakonda's body language will remain historical. The members were surprised how Vijay Deverakonda transformed stunningly into the Liger character and bulked his body to excel the game scenes in the movie. They are confident that it is going to be a perfect Pan-India launch for The Vijay Deverakonda and he will take the nation by a storm.

After watching the film, the censor board members felt the Censor Short Runtime, action part, hero characterization, dialogue delivery, Ramya Krishna's character, mother sentiment, and Vijay Deverakonda - Ananya Panday's love track have worked big time in the film.

They say the whole nation will talk about Puri Jagannadh's brilliance after the movie's release and the Bollywood will be surprised with his direction and hero characterization.

In technical departments, Vishnu Sharma came up with stunning visuals and the back ground score is top-notch. Kecha's action choreography is mindblowing.

It looks like The Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are going to serve a blockbuster to Indian Cinema on 25th of this month.

