Kiara Advani crops Sidharth Malhotra's face from her video; Bollywood actor calls her out saying THIS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA,KIARA ADVANI Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pairing won the hearts of the audience with their palpable chemistry in Shershaah. Even a year after the film's release, the Bollywood duo continues to swoon them with off-screen camaraderie too. The two are even rumoured to be dating, however, there neither of them has confirmed or denied the same. But, they leave no chance to make each other's presence felt on each others' social media timelines.

Commemorating India's 76th Independence Day, Kiara posted a video with the national flag. The video was seemingly shot during the promotions of Shershaah when Sidharth and Kiara toured multiple cities together. soon after the actress posted the video on her verified Instagram account, Sidharth rushed in to her comment section and called her out for cropping him out of it.

"Thanks for cutting me out," he commented on the post. Kiara was quick to respond. "your hand is still there," she replied with love emoji. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANIKiara Advani

Last week, Sidharth and Kiara's first film together, Shershaah, marked its first anniversary. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated the film's anniversary by thanking the audiences for giving their love and appreciation to the movie.

The biographical war drama, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, takes its title from the martyr's codename. Directed by Vishnuvardan, the movie released on Prime Video in 2021 and featured Malhotra in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

The movie received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audiences for its heartfelt story and soulful songs such as "Raataan Lambiyan" and "Mann Bharryaa", besides winning many awards.

Malhotra said he is touched by the unending appreciation for the movie and hope people continue to shower love even after a year of its release. Advani, who played Dimple Cheema, the fiancee of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, thanked everyone for their "multitudinous" love for “Shershaah”, which she believes made an impact across the world.

Captain Batra had led the charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the “JAKRIF” regiment of the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Due to his exemplary feat, Captain Batra was awarded many titles, he came to be fondly called the 'Tiger of Drass', the 'Lion of Kargil' and 'Kargil Hero'.

“Shershaah” also starred Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

Don't miss these:

Johnny Depp to return as director for his second film in 25 yrs with Al Pacino; know more here ​

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black for Liger promotions; actress tries her hand at Telugu

Latest Entertainment News