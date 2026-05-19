Rajnath holds bilateral talks with Vietnamese counterpart: 'India committed to strengthening partnership'

Hanoi:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held bilateral talks with Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang in Hanoi, with both sides reviewing defence cooperation and regional security amid growing strategic ties between India and Vietnam. Rajnath said, "India remains committed to strengthening its Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam."

This visit is particularly significant: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "This visit is particularly significant, as it coincides with the occasion of the 10th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. It serves as a major milestone which showcases the depth of our bilateral relations. We are delighted that, during your recent visit to India, this partnership was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership'. Our discussions will further strengthen our defence and security cooperation and pave the way for new avenues of collaboration in the years to come."

Rajnath calls Ho Chi Minh, a visionary leader

Rajnath Singh says, "It is a privilege for me to be present in Vietnam for such a significant bilateral meeting. I feel particularly honoured. This meeting is taking place on the occasion of the birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, a visionary leader who is held in high esteem in India as well. In 1988, the foundation for enduring relations between the two countries was laid..."

During the visit, the two sides jointly inaugurated a Language Lab established at the Air Force Officers College in Vietnam and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology."Glad that both sides also exchanged an MoU in the field of AI and quantum technology, marking another important step in our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh stated.

The defence minister described his visit as significant because it coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "It is a milestone that reflects the depth, maturity, and strength of our bilateral relations. I am glad that during your recent visit to India, it has now been upgraded to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'," he said.

"I am confident that our discussion today will further strengthen our defence cooperation and open new avenues for cooperation in the coming years," Singh added.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary.

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