Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update: Shekhar Suman shares positive news; informs comedian is stable

Raju Srivastava Latest Health Update: Shekhar Suman has taken to Twitter to share positive news about comedian Raju Srivastava who suffered a heart attack last week. Contrary to reports of him being critical, Suman informed that the stand-up comic artist is recovering slowly and is stable at the moment. He also informed that Srivastava will recover in a week or two.

"Gradual and slow recovery of Raju Srivastava.Stable condition according to the family.Will take a week or two to recover. Overall positive," he tweeted.

Contradictory to the update posted by Shekhar Suman on Twitter, news agencies informed the popular comedian-actor continues to be critical and on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS Delhi.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"His condition remains critical. (There is) no improvement. He continues to be on life support," the source told PTI.

Last Friday, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

The message read, "Dear all Raju Srivatava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him (sic)."

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

