Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's cook arrested for giving death threats to couple & daughter Tara

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY BHANUSHALI Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's temporary cook who allegedly gave them and their two-year-old daughter Tara death threats was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday evening. As per the latest development, the cook named Santosh Yadav (40) from Nehru Nagar, Juhu was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the couple lodged a complaint against him. For the unversed, Mahhi had revealed that the cook threatened to stab her with a 'khanjar' and hurled abuses at her and her family. She shared details about the dreadful incident with the cook in the now deleted tweets.

According to reports by Mid-day, a police official was quoted saying, "The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court."

In now deleted tweets Mahhi had said, "I'm sitting at Oshiwara police station scared of me and my daughter's life help us @MumbaiPolice he openly told me he will kill me with khanjar (dagger) and he will out on bail wow."

She also added, "Video is with me of him harassing me killing me @MumbaiPolice." In another tweet, she said, "Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. @MumbaiPolice wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna (organise a rally after death) he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe (will stab you with a knife)."

Also read: Mahhi Vij’s temporary cook threatens to kill family; actress shares horrific details in now deleted tweets

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tara in 2019. They both are popular faces in the television industry.