Hina Khan's father passes away: Eijaz Khan, Lataa Saberwal, Nikki Tamboli and other celebs mourn the loss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Hina Khan's father passes away: Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and other celebs mourn the loss

Popular TV actress Hina Khan's father passed away, on Tuesday, following a massive cardiac arrest. Hina who was shooting for her upcoming project in Kashmir with actor Shaheer Sheikh immediately rushed back to Mumbai. Hina Khan's co-stars and friends including Lataa Saberwal, Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Kanchi Singh and Nikki Tamboli from the TV industry paid tribute to the actress' father.

Hina's co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kanchi posted a throwback picture of Hina and her father on her Instagram story and wrote, “Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.”

Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle …@eyehinakhan.”

Nikki Tamboli tweeted, “I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan.”

Eijaz Khan tweeted, "sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye.@eyehinakhan."

Actor Lataa Saberwal, who played the role of Hina’s mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, said she is “extremely sad to know about Hina’s dad.” She wrote on Instagram, “No words to express my grief. What a gem of a person he was. @realhinakhan.”

Karenvir Bohra also tweeted, "I’m so so sorry to hear this news @eyehinakhan my condolences… we all knew how close you were to him, may his soul Rest in peace."