Dance Deewane 3: Shehnaaz Gill, Madhuri Dixit dance to 'Ghagra' song. See promo

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the centre of attraction these days ever since their appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. The rumoured couple will next be seen becoming the special judges in another reality show viz 'Dance Deewane 3.' They will be a part of a 'Love Special' episode of the dance show, the promos of which have gone viral on social media. Going by a photo from the episode which is doing rounds on the internet, the show's judge and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit can be seen shaking a leg with 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' on her song 'Ghagra' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

In the picture which happens to be a still from the promo, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl can be seen looking stunning in her sky blue saree while Shehnaaz wore a pretty blue gown. Have a look at the picture here:

A few days back, Shehnaaz shared an intriguing new video of herself on Instagram and hinted about her entrance in the show. She wrote, "Coming Soon."

Not only this, but the channel has also been teasing the audience with various promos. See them here:

For those unversed about the couple, the two of them rose to fame with their appearance in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry made a number of people their fans. Soon after their exit from the show, speculations about them being in a relationship started doing rounds. However, the two of them have been mum about their alleged affair.

The lovebirds have appeared in two video albums namely Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona together.

Coming back to the show, Dance Deewane 3 is being judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalika and Dharmesh Yelande. Hosted by Bharti SIngh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the SidNaaz special episode will air this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

