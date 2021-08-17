UNSEEN PHOTOS of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Dance Deewane 3 sets go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THETUSHARKALIA Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill grace Dance Deewane 3

The most loved jodi on the Indian Television, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka Sidnaaz, came together yet again for Bigg Boss OTT. Their fans went gaga over their chemistry on the show. What further excited Sidnaazians was how the duo accepted that they are in a 'relationship.' Now, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are all set to reunite for the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, the upcoming episodes of the show will witness Sidnaaz as the special guests. The duo will recreate their magic on the 'Love Special' weekend episodes.

Shehnaaz Gill also took to Instagram to share a teaser video of the show. The actress revealed that she will make an appearance with her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. The video shows Shehnaaz flaunting her perfect curves in a black dress. Talking about Sidharth, he has already appeared on dance Deewane 4 for the promotion of his debut web show Broken But Beautiful 3.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill rose the hotness quotient with their appearance on Dance Deewane 3. While Sidharth looked dapper in an indo-western outfit, Shehnaaz looked ravishing in a blue and black outfit. The pictures of the duo from the show have been going viral on the internet.

Reacting to the pictures, one Twitter user said, "They both are looking so pyaare... The couple chair is legit giving me reception vibes n these contestants are guests here... nazar naa lage." Another Sidnaaz fan said, "Aaj confirm death ho jaani hai SidNaaz in Dance Deewane… Love special"

Check out Sidharth and Shehnaaz's unseen photos here-

Meanwhile, talking about his Bigg Boss journey and entering Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla said, "Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Sidharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly. Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course, meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar."

On the other hand, Shehnaaz stated, "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."