Follow us on Image Source : YOGENSHAH/INSTA-FANPAGE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif got Rokafied? Actress's team spills beans on secret engagement

The news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's secret engagement spread like fire on social media on Wednesday. Fans went gaga and started congratulating the couple on social media. For those unversed, it was said that VicKat have taken their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings in a secret Roka ceremony. Everyone was waiting for an official confirmation about the news which is finally here. According to the team of the actress, "There has been no Roka ceremony." Believe it or not, but it's true! The clarification came hours after Vicky and Katrina’s ardent fans filled internet with their reactions.

Both Katrina and Vicky have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, their various appearances at public events or their outings together hint something else. The two were recently captured by the paparazzi at the special screening of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. They tried to dodge everyone by not stepping in and out together.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get engaged in a secret 'Roka' ceremony? Fans go crazy on social media

Not only this but the two of them even tested positive for coronavirus this year in a day's gap. They even rang in New Year 2021 together in Alibaug with their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif.

Even though they have never accepted being in love with each other, Harshvardhan Kapoor in an interview with Zoom said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

ALSO READ: Supermodel Of The Year 2 PROMO: Milind Soman's answer to '3 things that turn him on' shocks Malaika Arora

Their fans will surely get upset after reading about this update!

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar. She has even resumed shooting for Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and 'Jee Lee Zara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Speaking about Vicky, he has a number of films in the lineup including-- Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele.

ALSO READ: Erica-Shaheer's 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' to go off air & replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Report