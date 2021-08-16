Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGES Erica-Shaheer's 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' to go off air & replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Report

After the success of the previous seasons, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead began with a bang. However, it seems that the makers aren't quite happy with its performance on the TRP charts. Week after week the show is unable to make a mark and this is probably why the show might go off air. Yes, that's true! According to a recent report, KRPKAB which airs on SonyTV will now be replaced by another popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given by the channel or the actors yet.

A report in Bollywood Life stated, "TRPs of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is low and the channel, makers are also not very happy. They are now planning to end the show. And the report also claims that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may replace it."

For those unversed, the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has already been released and has raised the excitement of the fans. Everyone is excited to watch Nakuul and Disha who have previously worked in 2012 show 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.' Sharing the promo, the actor wrote, "We made it back to your TeeVee So looking forward to this exciting collaboration with some ace storytellers & artists #BadeAccheLagteHai2 on @sonytvofficial , soonest! P.S. Also, Hey, I’m Ram."

The show backed by Ekta Kapoor will again revolve around two unlikely people getting married and eventually falling in love with each other. The promo of the second season featured the two series leads -- Ram, 38 and Priya, 32 -- discussing why they are not married yet. In the first season, the titular roles of Ram and Priya were played by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Coming back to Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, it is showing how the equation of Dev and Sonakshi have changed over the years. The show apart from the two actors also features veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar as Dev’s mother Ishwari.