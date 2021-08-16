Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROHIT/MAHEKK Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal becomes third eliminated contestant of Rohit Shetty's show

Stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been going on over for weeks now. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it is counted amongst one of the favourite shows of the small screen and shows celebrities performing dangerous stunts. Being held in Cape Town, South Africa this time, KKK11 has till now seen the eviction of Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Astha Gill. However, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant was given another chance and she returned again on the show. Well, the latest episode which aired on August 15 witnessed another elimination stunt in which Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal had to compete. In the end it was the 'Wanted' actress who bid goodbye to the show.

The two participants were in a fight to get rid of their Fear Fanda band in the elimination round. In the task they had to enter a dark room filled with birds, snakes, alligators and several other creepy crawlies. After this, they had to keys from a box. Anushka performs first and passed through snakes and alligators. After several screams, she finally completed the task.

When Mahekk's turn came, she told the taskmaster that she cannot perform as she has fear of birds. After a lot of motivation from others, she decides to go inside but abort the same. This led to her eviction.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli who has become one of the most-talked about contestants of the season stunned everyone when she completed a task brilliantly. Even though she got stuck before sliding in the water body, her performance impressed everyone as Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh could not perform the same.

Speaking about the show, the host Rohit Shetty has been increasing the morals of the contestants by showing them some clips of the experiences of former contestants.

As of now, the show has celebs Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Sana Makbul as partiicpants.