Iran says American aircraft shot down in Bushehr province, US rejects claim

Washington:

Iran on Friday claimed that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile" United States aircraft in the Jam region of Bushehr province. According to Iranian state television, citing Jam County governor Masoud Tangestani, claimed that the aircraft was brought down in the area of Bushehr province.

US denies Iran's claim

However, the United States has denied Iranian media reports claiming that a US aircraft was shot down over Iran's Bushehr province, with the Central Command saying "no American aircraft were shot down."

US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a post on X, rejected claims, saying, "No US aircraft were shot down. All U.S. air assets are accounted for."

US, Iran deal awaits Trump's approval

The reports surfaced amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, despite indications that US and Iran were moving towards extending a ceasefire and easing restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary understanding to extend the ceasefire in their three-month conflict by another 60 days while beginning negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme. According to a US official familiar with the discussions, cited by AP, the proposed agreement still requires approval from President Donald Trump before it can be finalised.

According to reports, the proposed arrangement had not yet received approval from US President Donald Trump, while Iranian state media maintained that no final agreement had been reached.

The latest claims also came just hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly targeted four vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz, including ships allegedly linked to the United States.

Iran fired missiles at Kuwait

Kuwait on Thursday reported that it came under a suspected missile and drone attack, heightening tensions at a time when the fragile ceasefire in the ongoing Iran war is facing renewed pressure. The announcement came shortly after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to claim that it hit back with an operation of its own. Kuwait’s military confirmed the incident but did not reveal what was hit or who was responsible.

The announcement by Kuwait's military comes as the Middle East remains on the edge over the ceasefire and ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington which as of yet have not reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the US is trying to get Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium while the Islamic Republic seeks the lifting of economic sanctions and the release of frozen assets to aid its shattered economy.

Also Read: US, Iran near deal? Tehran on board for nuclear talks, ceasefire extension; Trump's approval awaited

Also Read: US-Iran ceasefire stands rattled as Tehran, Washington trade strikes, Middle East on edge