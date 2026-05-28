US-Iran ceasefire stands rattled as Tehran, Washington trade strikes, Middle East on edge

Kuwait City:

The United States carried out strikes in southern Iran on Thursday, prompting retaliation from Tehran against a US military base in the most serious escalation since the ceasefire reached in April.

The latest escalation, which also drew in US ally Kuwait, threatened fragile diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a peace agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a major flashpoint in attempts to formally end the conflict.

According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the latest tensions began when Iranian forces fired warning shots at four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz early Thursday.

“Four vessels attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Persian Gulf without coordination with the security forces,” IRIB said in a Telegram post, adding that the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. local time. The broadcaster said the ships ignored warnings, prompting Iranian forces to open warning fire and force them to turn back. No details about the vessels were provided.

A US official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said American forces later launched strikes targeting a ground control station near the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. The official added that US forces also shot down four Iranian attack drones and struck the control station before a fifth drone could be launched.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” the official said.

Iranian media reported that three explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas around 1:30 a.m. local time. Air defence systems were activated for several minutes as authorities investigated the source of the blasts.

Iran responded swiftly. A spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guards, quoted by IRIB, said the force had targeted the American base from which the Bandar Abbas attack was launched at around 4:50 a.m.

While the Guards did not disclose the location of the base, Kuwait’s military said its air defences intercepted an “enemy” attack on Thursday.

Also read: Kuwait reports missile, drone strike as US-Iran tensions push fragile ceasefire to brink